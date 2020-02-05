W. THOMAS INGLE

ROCKINGHAM – W. Thomas Ingle passed away on Thursday, January 30th at the Reid Heart Center at First Health, Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. The family is grateful for all the professional care and tenderness afforded Thomas and his family during multiple stays at the hospital over several years.

Mr. Ingle was born in Rockingham on July 12, 1936 to Woodrow T. Ingle and Blanche (Dawkins) Ingle. He graduated from Rockingham High School where he excelled as a trombone player in concert and marching bands and served as student conductor. He began working for Seaboard Coast Line in Hamlet, NC, after graduation and subsequently served the CSX Corporation as wheel shop supervisor until his retirement in 1994.

He was a mechanic, a do-it-yourselfer, a builder and flyer of model airplanes, honorably discharged from service in the US Army and most especially a lover of music and poetry, always surprising his family with his ability to recite from memory many of his favorite poems. He instilled this love of music and the arts in his children, both of whom have carried this legacy into their own lives and careers.

Mr. Ingle served East Rockingham Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years as a choir director and was a well-known singer at weddings for friends and family. He was a dedicated and longtime (56 years) member of Masonic Lodge 495 in Rockingham, serving the fraternal organization three times as Master and was an integral part of the creation of several service arms of the lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deloris Hughes Ingle and his children, daughter Rhonda (Ingle) Overman of Greensboro and husband Robert and their children Jennifer and Mary Overman, and his son Rodney Thomas Ingle of Nashville, TN and fiancée Danielle Thebeau.

A service and celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 2:30 in the afternoon at Sweet Haven Church on 424 Midway Road in Rockingham, NC; Mitchell Roller, pastor and guest pastor Delane Burris, officiating. The family is served by Midstate Funeral Services of Asheboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockingham Masonic Lodge 495 Charities Fund.