WALTER LEE PARSONWADESBORO — Mr. Walter Lee Parson, 54, of Wadesboro passed May 24, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro, NC. A Public Viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.



