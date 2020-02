WALTER LEE WINCHESTER

ROCKINGHAM — Walter Lee Winchester, age 66, of Rockingham, NC, passed February 01, 2020 at The University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. Public Viewing, Fri. February 14, 2020 @ Nelson Funeral Home Chapel from 1-6pm, Funeral: 11am, Sat., February 15, 2020 at Ashley Chapel AME Zion Church, Rockingham, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.