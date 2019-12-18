WALTER MILES HALL

FREEMAN, Virginia — Walter Hall, 92, of Freeman, VA, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, December 16, 2019, while in comfort care at Community Memorial Hospital, South Hill, VA.

Born Walter Miles Hall in Momeyer, NC, to Walter Elijah Hall and Rhada Good Bass Hall on November 28, 1927, he grew up in Louisburg, NC, where he was known to friends and family as "Bro."

Shortly after graduation from Mills High School, Walter enlisted in the Navy, attending training in San Diego and later serving in the Pacific aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Gunason. Shortly after his honorable discharge in October 1947, Walter was employed by Atlantic Coastline Railroad as a clerk-telegrapher, where he was nicknamed "Hank." On March 4, 1949, Walter married Georgia Blair Boothe of Portsmouth, VA. He remained in the employ of the railroad in various capacities through forty years of mergers and acquisitions, retiring in 1985 as a trainmaster with CSX, at which time Walter and his wife Georgia relocated from Rockingham, NC to Brunswick County, VA, where over a period of several years, Walter and his sons had built a family recreational home. For over sixty years, Walter was a passionate amateur radio operator (K4DAL— now a "Silent Key"), teaching code and mentoring ham operators in Virginia and North Carolina. An exacting woodworker, he remodeled kitchens as a sideline in his younger days. He was a stained glass and wine-making hobbyist, an avid beekeeper, reader and Scrabble player following retirement.

Walter was an active member of Liberty Church (Lawrenceville, VA), where through the years he installed and operated the sound system, sang in the choir, served on and chaired the board, and was president of the Liberty Church Men's Club. Walter was known to his children and grandchildren as a storyteller. Daddy Hall's stories contained personal family histories, events of the world around him and his relationship with nature, presented with his eccentric sense of humor. Walter was predeceased by his parents and his eldest sister Juanita Hall Mathews.

A loving father, husband, brother and loyal friend, Walter is survived by his devoted wife of seventy years, Georgia Boothe Hall; seven children: Leiza Hall (Paul), Miles Hall (Rowena), Sunday Cavallaro (Richard), Ross Hall (Karen), Sibyl Thornell (Eddie), John Hall (Terrie), Ryan Hall (Tonya); twenty-one grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sisters Rhada Hall Currin and Helen Hall Cole; and many nieces and nephews to whom he was "Uncle Hank" or "Uncle Bro."

A Celebration of Walter's Life and Legacy will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, 410 Windsor Avenue, Lawrenceville, VA. Visitation begins at 12 noon followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service at Liberty Church Cemetery follows. The family invites welcomes friends to come for reflection, fellowship and a meal at Liberty Church Fellowship Hall (3381 Planters Rd, Lawrenceville) following the graveside service. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Community Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of Walter and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration of contributions in Walter's name to Liberty Church (Attention Jean Browder, Treasurer, 3827 Planters Rd, Lawrenceville, VA 23868).