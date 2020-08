Or Copy this URL to Share

WELLS ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III, MD, age 74, of West End, North Carolina died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC. Smith's Funeral Home of Wadesboro, NC is serving the family.



