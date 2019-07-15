HAMLET — Wesley Raymond Hales, 49, of 504 Durham Street, Hamlet, passed away, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Cumberland County, July 3, 1970, son of Donald Floyd Hales and Betty Collins Branson. A Memorial Service will be held at Second Baptist Church, Hamlet, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Chris Hawks officiating.

Wesley was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Hamlet.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Collins Branson of the home; father, Donald Floyd Hales (Diane) of Raeford; twin brother, Ashley Hales of Carthage; and sister, Donna Matthews of Raeford.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Family of Wesley.

