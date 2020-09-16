WILBERT DRIGGERS SR.

ROCKINGHAM— Wilbert "Bernie" Driggers Sr. died Monday September 14, 2020 at First Health Richmond Memorial Hospital, Rockingham, NC. He was born September 17, 1936 in Richmond County to Rufus and Shadie Caulder Driggers.

Bernie was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and loved to fellowship with his church family. He was retired from INA Bearings in Cheraw SC. He was a quiet man who loved his Lord and family. One of his greatest pleasures in life was preparing BBQ for his family and friends on Memorial Day.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Audrey Brown Driggers; adoring daughter Jackie Young (Tim) Charlotte NC; sister Bettie West Hot Springs AR; brother in law Jim Hudson Rockingham NC; sister in law Joyce Driggers Troy TN; brother in law Dr A.B. Brown (Barbara) Rockingham NC; sister in law Ledia Beaver Rockingham NC and host of cherished nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Wilbert "Bernie" Driggers Jr; brother Rufus Driggers Jr; Robert Driggers; Helen Hudson; Mildred Atkinson and Edna Covington.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Saturday September 19, 2020 at the mausoleum chapel Richmond County Memorial Park. Officiating ministers are his pastor Rev Travis Wilkerson, Rev David Lee and Dr. A.B. Brown. Due to COVID-19 please wear face mask and we will continue social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 276 Hatcher Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Driggers family.