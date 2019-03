WILBUR KINCHEN SNIPES

ELLERBE — Wilbur Kinchen Snipes, 77, of Ellerbe passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 861 Grassy Island Rd, Ellerbe.

The family will see friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.