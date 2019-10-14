WILLIAM ARCHIE "BILL" PATE, JR.

HAMLET — William Archie "Bill" Pate, Jr., 66, of Hamlet, passed away at his residence, Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Bill was born in Rockingham, February 17, 1953, son of William A. Pate, Sr. and Ruby Snead Pate.

Bill received his Master's Degree and taught in North and South Carolina School systems. He was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church and Hamlet Masonic Lodge #532.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1200 McDonald Avenue, Hamlet, from 2:00-3:00 PM.

At other times the family will receive friends at Bill's residence.

The Funeral will begin at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dave Ammons officiating.

Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

He is survived by his brother, George Wyndall Pate of Fort Mill, SC; his fiancé', Myrteen Lee of Cheraw,SC; special cousin, James "Jimmy" Odom of Lumberton; special family, Nan Markham (David), Johnah Lee, Cristiana Fonseca, Cole Lee & Justice Caudell; and special friends, Terry & Betty Duncan.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Scotland County Hospice, 610 Launch wood Drive, Laurinburg , NC 28352

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Family of Bill.