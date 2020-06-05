WILLIAM CONNIE MATHIS, JR.

CHARLOTTE — Dr. William Connie Mathis, of Charlotte, NC, beloved husband, father and grandfather died May 11, 2020 at Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 31, 1926 in Rockingham, NC to the late William Connie and Mamie Mathis.

Growing-up, Connie, as he was called in Rockingham, was known for his wandering ways, excelling in school and hanging out with his Crouch cousins. In his senior year of high school he finally caught the eye of Dot Calvert and, after the Senior Picnic of 1944, they were a couple. The following August, Connie was drafted by the Army and was renamed Bill. After completing officers' training and being commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, he served during the post occupation of Germany. Upon returning to Rockingham in late 1946, Bill married Dot in January of 1947 and enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in March of the same year. While at Chapel Hill, Bill studied chemistry-earning a BS in 1950 and a PhD in 1954 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and the Chemistry Honor Society. Bill and Dot welcomed daughter Anne in 1951. They moved to Asheville in the fall of 1953 when Bill accepted a research position with American Enka. In 1954 they welcomed a second daughter Pat. Bill worked for Enka for thirty years and retired in 1983 as Director of Research. Upon retirement Bill and Dot moved to the Isle of Palms SC, where they fished, traveled, gardened, volunteered at their church and hosted family and friends at the beach. In 2005 they moved to the Aldersgate Community in Charlotte where they lived until their deaths. Dot preceded Bill in death in October of 2015.

Bill is survived by daughter Anne Mathis of Sanford, NC; daughter Pat and son-in-law Richard Woodcock of Charlotte, NC; grandson John Woodcock of Charlotte; granddaughter Elizabeth Woodcock Truesdale and her husband Captain Evan Truesdale of Abu Dhabi and members of the Mathis, Crouch and Calvert families.

Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Chemistry Department at UNC-Chapel Hill at Department of Chemistry, UNC-CH, Campus Box 3290, Chapel Hill NC 27599-3290 or https://chem.unc.edu/home/give/.