Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

DEAN BURLINGTON — William Curtis Dean, Jr.,74, of Burlington formerly of Rockingham died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Alamance Regional Hospital in Burlington. Arrangements are incomplete. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Dean family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store