WILLIAM DANIEL STEWART

HIGH POINT — Mr. William Daniel (Danny) Stewart, 70, resident of Jamestown, died May 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 16, 1948 in Hamlet, a son to William W. and Vivian Campbell Stewart. Danny was a U.S. Navy veteran and a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, a meritorious unit commendation. While serving, he was transferred to Florida where he later made his home for 17 years. Later, he moved to this area where he's been a resident since 2000. Danny worked as Partner and CEO of Wespac International and was a member of The Journey Church in High Point. On December 22, 1969, while serving in the military, he married the former Marilyn Hinkle who preceded him in death on March 12, 2018. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Mardis; a brother, Larry Stewart; and his father.

Surviving is his mother of Jamestown; daughter, Tracie Rowe and husband Andy of High Point; son, Travis Stewart of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Carolyn Hendricks of Jacksonville, Florida; and five grandchildren, Kailynn, Jayde, Annaliese, Carringtyn and Merrilauren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Journey Church in High Point with Rev. Alan Cox and Rev. Gary Rodney officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd. Suite 200, Cary, NC, 27513.