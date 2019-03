WILLIAM DAVID MUNN JR.

ROCKINGHAM — William David Munn, Jr. of Rockingham died Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home.