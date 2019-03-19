WILLIAM DAVIS KELLY

ROCKINGHAM — William Davis Kelly, 72, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Kelly was born Feb. 17, 1947 in Loris, South Carolina, a son of the late Lonnie J. and Beulah Tyler Kelly. He was a lifelong member of Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church, where he played guitar and worked in textiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Carl Kelly and a sister Betty Tyler.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Nancy Bennett Kelly; sons, William D. "Billy" Kelly, Jr. (Shannon) and Kenneth Carl Kelly (Susan); grandchildren, Kenneth Carl "Bo" Kelly, Jr., Cameron William Kelly and Blake Austin Kelly; great granddaughter, Kylie Brook Kelly and sisters Wanda Kendig and Carolyn Dick.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Shining Light Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Jackson Springs.

The family will see friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.