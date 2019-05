WILLIAM DEWITT FAULK

ROCKINGHAM — William Dewitt Faulk, 78, of Rockingham entered into heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Abundant Life Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.