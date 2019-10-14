WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" WHITLEY

ROCKINGHAM — A service to celebrate the life of William Edward "Bill" Whitley, age 79, was held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Eric Boone officiated. The family received friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:30PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 836 Pine Grove Road, Lugoff, SC 29078.

Born in Rockingham, NC, Bill was the son of the late Mildred Cox and William G. Whitley. He was an honors graduate of NC State University and retired as a section supervisor from DuPont. A member of Pine Grove Baptist church, Bill cherished the friendship of the congregation. He was a longtime volunteer as a football coach with the Kershaw County Recreation Department. Bill loved the peaceful solitude of Hatteras Village, NC and the fellowship of his fishing buddies on the island.

Bill is survived by family members whom he deeply loved: his wife, Evelyn Ray Whitley of Lugoff; daughter, Lynn Whitley Smith (Billy) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Rebecca DeLoach (Perry) of Greenville and William Smith of Lugoff; great-granddaughter, Whitley Grace Smith of Greenville; sisters, Fran Durham of Winston-Salem, NC, Dianne Calahan (Jerry) of Dunn, NC, and Jane Lee (Ted) of Emporia, VA; and brother, Don Whitley (Merissa) of Rockingham, NC.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, June Flaherty.

Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.