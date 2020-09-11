WILLIAM HOWE WARNER

ANSON COUNTY — William (Bill) Howe Warner, age 76, died August 31, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester Virginia.

He was born June 27, 1944 in Anson County, son of the late Charles Hunter Warner, Sr and Lema Mae Howe Warner.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carrie Melton of Gore, VA, his daughter, Jill Amore , two grandchildren, three sisters Carol Barbee, of Pinehurst, Ginger Gibbon, of Rockingham, Linda Hill, of Tampa, Fla.; and one brother, Charles Hunter Warner, Jr., of Savannah, Ga., and nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, William Christopher (Chris) Warner, and a sister, Sue Warner McNeill.

Bill graduated in 1964 from Rockingham High School. He served in the United States Army, received his bachelor degree from George Mason University, was a financial analyst for the United States Navy, and worked at Woodcraft in Springfield.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pets. He was a good man.