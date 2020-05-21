WILLIAM LESTER PARKER
1959 - 2020
WILLIAM LESTER PARKERCORDOVA — William Lester "Bo" Parker, 60, of Cordova, was called suddenly to his heavenly home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Bo was born in Richmond County on November 28,1959,son of Alex Thomas Parker and Tiny Honeycutt Parker. Bo was a man of many talents working in textiles, constructionand auto and body repair. He was a true do it yourself kind of guy who excelled at the many projects he tackled. He was a member of West Rockingham United Methodist Church. He loved his family, the outdoors, fishing, riding motorcycles, all types of racing and Raider Football. He was proceeded in death by his father Alex Thomas Parker . He is survived by his wife of 37 years , Connie Lathan Parker; his Mother, Tiny Honeycutt Parker;and his sister Ophelia Metropol (Mike) of Cordova. He will be forever remembered by a host of loving In-laws,Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins,and Friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Rockingham United Methodist Church. Bo's Family is having a Service, on their own, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM ,at West Rockingham United Methodist Church, 217, US Highway 74 W., Rockingham. This will be a drive in style Celebration of Life Memorial Service. Those who attend will remain in their cars and tune their radio to 88.9 FM. Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is not involved in this Memorial Service.

Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
May 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bo's passing. He was a friend all the way back to grade school. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Debbie Wilson
Friend
