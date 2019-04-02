BILL CLONINGER

ELLERBE — William "Bill" Luther Cloninger, 86, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Cloninger was born Oct. 29, 1932 in Richmond County, a son of the late Tom and Bess Garner Cloninger. He was a graduate of Ellerbe High School and retired from Perdue after 48 years of service. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Ellerbe where he had served as a deacon and was an original member of Mt. Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He had a great love for his family, landscaping and his tractor.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jean Whitley Cloninger; sons, Barry L. Cloninger and wife Darlene and W. Keith Cloninger and friend Amanda; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Gayle Currie and Vickie Young.

A service to celebrate Bill's life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5 at First Baptist Church Ellerbe with Rev. Dr. James Brown and Rev. Jason Moore officiating.

The family will greet friends following the service at the church and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ellerbe, P.O.Box 8, Ellerbe, NC 28338.