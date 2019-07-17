DENTON — Mr. William "Bill" Ray Scott, 77, of Hunt Rd. Denton passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, July 19 at Summerville Baptist Church with Rev. Flynn Richardson and Rev. Dr. Clint Scott officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the funeral service at Summerville Baptist Church and other times at the residence.

"Bill" was born February 19, 1942 in Richmond County to Willie James Scott and Ila Mae Lovette Scott. He was a member of Summerville Baptist Church and had worked as a salesman in the automotive industry for many years. In addition to his parents "Bill" was also preceded in death by a grandson, Zachery Exton Scott and a great-grandson, Dylan Drew Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia McDonald Scott of the home; sons, Chris Scott and wife Liz of Denton, Rev. Dr. Clint Scott and wife Janet of Delaware, and Troy Scott and wife Angie of Salisbury; daughter, Beverly Glisson and husband Brad of Denton; brother, Mickey Scott of Charlotte; sisters, Karen Lovin of Rockingham and Tina Thurman of Greenville, SC; 8 grandchildren, Tristan Scott (Ashley), Adam Franks (Brandi), Stacie Barrons (Josh), Tessa Scott, Kristina Reid (Jonathan), Dustin Glisson, Jordan Scott, and Landace Scott; 10 great-grandchildren, Willow, Webster, and Whitlee Scott, Kennedy and Carson Franks, Peyton and Chance Barrons, Aubree Fine, Laci and Cooper Reid.

Memorials can be made to Summerville Baptist Church in c/o Charles Leach 3134 Summerville Ch. Rd. Denton, NC 27239.

Briggs Funeral Home in Denton is serving the Scott Family.

