WILLIAM RONALD GRIBBINS

LINCOLNTON — William Ronald "Ron" Gribbins, age 72, of Pine Tree Street in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Long Shoals Baptist Church with Pastor Wesley Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Mr. Gribbins was born June 27, 1946, in Richmond County, to the late William Harry Gribbins and Colleen Perkins Gribbins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Gribbins; a son, William Eric Gribbins; and a brother, Michael Gribbins. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and then later worked for General Shoelace where he was plant manager.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Isabel Rojas Gribbins of the home; two sons, Jason Gribbins, and wife Crystal, of Concord, and Scott Gribbins, and wife Angela, of Denver; three grandsons, Matthew, Jonathan, and Andrew; three granddaughters, Madison, Sydney, and Mabella; and a brother, Jeff Gribbins, and wife Lisa, of South Carolina.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Gribbins Family.