WILLIE JOHNSONROCKINGHAM — Willie Johnson, 82, passed May 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wallace South Carolina. A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, March 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.



