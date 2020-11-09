1/1
Wilma McLean Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMA MCLEAN YATES

ROCKINGHAM— Wilma McLean Yates passed away at home after a short illness on November 6, 2020. She was born December 30, 1923, she was the daughter of Perry and Rennie Thomas McLean. Wilma married the love of her life, Leon Yates in 1942.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was asset to that church choir as well as every choir she participated for she had the voice of an angel. Wilma liked to keep her talented hands busy with arts and crafts, cooking, gardening, reading and games of solitaire. She did so many crossword puzzles that her husband Leon used to say that she was going to be buried six down and three across.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Ronald Yates. Also by her brother Bill McLean and her sister Aileen Cobb Traylor, Dorothy Allen and Betty Dobbins.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Richmond Co. Memorial Park at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Allen Bingham officiating. Due COVID-19 please wear a face mask and continue to social distancing.

Left to cherish memories of Wilma are her daughter Judith Yates Infinger of Rockingham and her son David Michael Yates (Robin) of Fort Collins, Colorado; Grandsons, Lee Infinger (Valerie), Scott Infinger (Lori Mihalick), Jamie Yates, John Yates (Catherine) and granddaughter Christy Bartlett (Dale); great grands, Caroline, Lauren and Maggie Infinger, Elijah and Ezerah Yates, Madelyn and Kayleigh Yates, Hazel and Sawyer Abeyta, Cory and Chad Bartlett, Halen, Dodge and Storie Jarmon; Her sister-in-law Mildred McLean and Kathy Lunceford Yates.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N Rockingham, NC 28379 or Our Dailey Bread Ministry, 108 S. Randolph St. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Yates family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved