WINDALENE PATTERSON EVANS

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Windalene Patterson Evans " Gwen", 63, of Rockingham, passed on Tue. Jan. 28, 2020 at her residence.

There will be a public viewing held on Feb. 2 at McNeill Funeral Home from 1 -6pm followed by a family hr. from 6 -7pm.

A funeral service will be held on Mon. Feb 3 at St. John Baptist Missionary Ch. in Derby at 2pm