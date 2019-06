WORTH B. CROUCH

ROCKINGHAM — Worth B. Crouch, Jr., 97, of Rockingham passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 16th at Eastside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Caring Hearts for Canines, P. O. Box 1219, Southern Pines, NC 28388.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Crouch family.