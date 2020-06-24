YVONNE WITHERSPOON

ROCKINGHAM — Yvonne Witherspoon, 80, of Rockingham went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven after defeating her long battle with cancer. She was born April 25, 1940 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Earnest Eli and Louise Goodman Chappell.

Mrs. Witherspoon was a faithful member of Cartledge Creek Baptist Church in Rockingham, NC. Her favorite ministries she participated in was the Prayer Quilt Ministry and Operation Christmas Child. Throughout her years, she worked at JP Stevens, Walmart, and she also owned her own shoe store in Shelby. Yvonne was also a former licensed CNA and realtor, and served as a foster parent. Yvonne enjoyed reading, planting flowers, and listening to hymns. Most of all, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Yvonne was simply a humble, God-fearing woman who loved to make others smile. We know that she is rejoicing at the feet of Jesus!

Surviving, her husband of 65 years, Gerald Witherspoon of the home in Rockingham; Sons, Wayne Witherspoon (Cindy) of Shelby, NC, David Witherspoon (Regina) of Rockingham, and John Witherspoon of the home; Sister, Brenda Watts (Mickey) of Bolles Harbor, Michigan. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chance Witherspoon (Colleen) of Shelby, Brian Witherspoon (Victoria) of Rockingham, April Witherspoon, and Justin Witherspoon (Erin) of Shelby, and 8 great grandchildren Kelton, Sawyer, Miah, Graeme, Elayna, Lily, Conner, and Maggie Witherspoon.

Due to COVID-19 a private family funeral service will be held at Cartledge Creek Baptist Church. The graveside service to follow will be open to the public on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 4:15 P.M. at Haywood Cemetery with Rev. Jason Lutz officiating. The family has requested that all memorials be made to Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 US Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Witherspoon family.