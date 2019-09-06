Home

DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Abel Suarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abel Suarez Obituary
Abel Suarez, 37, of San Luis, Ariz., died Aug. 31, 2019, in Descanso, Calif.

Born Sept. 29, 1981, in Yuma, he was owner of a termite company.

A wake will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in San Luis, Ariz. Father Abraham Guerrero will officiate. Graveside services will be 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at Desert Lawn.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
