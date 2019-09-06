|
Abel Suarez, 37, of San Luis, Ariz., died Aug. 31, 2019, in Descanso, Calif.
Born Sept. 29, 1981, in Yuma, he was owner of a termite company.
A wake will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in San Luis, Ariz. Father Abraham Guerrero will officiate. Graveside services will be 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at Desert Lawn.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 7, 2019