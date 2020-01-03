|
|
Adam Daniel Dantoni, 35, of Yuma, Peacefully left this world from the comfort of his home on December 27, 2019.
A lifelong Yuma native, Adam was born on October 5, 1984 to Randall and Beth Dantoni. He graduated from Cibola High School in 2003, and soon afterwards enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country for four years. He was assigned to the destroyer USS Barry and sailed throughout Europe and the Mediterranean.
After leaving the Navy Adam returned to Yuma to attend NAU, where he earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Biology. He taught science classes at Crane Middle School and Cibola. He later went on to become a long-haul truck driver. Recently, Adam volunteered in a program at MCAS that helps his fellow military veterans.
Adam was a kind and caring man who we will always love deeply. He is survived by his parents Randy and Beth, grandmother Audrey Krauser, brother Joel, sister Rochelle (Steven), and beautiful nieces Charlotte and Rylie. Adam was also blessed with many enduring friendships that he cultivated through life.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m for family and 11:00 am - 12:00 p.m for friends at Sunset Funeral Home, followed by a military burial at Sunset Cemetery.
We are grateful to be a part of this loving and supportive community. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend quality time with a veteran and give your resources to organizations that provide assistance to them.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 3, 2020