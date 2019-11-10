Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
505 S. Ave. B
Adam Rios


1974 - 2019
Adam Rios Obituary
Adam Rios, 45 passed away at home with Family. Adam was born in Yuma, AZ to Gilbert and Yolanda (Quijada) Rios. Adam is in peace he went to rest with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Adam attend Immaculate Conception Catholic School and Cibola High Schools. He worked at Frys. Adam enjoyed all types of music, camping, and family gatherings.

Surviving Adam are Christopher, Gabriel and Abel Rios, uncles and aunts, and many cousins.

Viewing will be at Yuma Mortuary 775 S. 5th Avenue on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-9pm. Rosary will be at 7pm. Mass is being held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 505 S. Ave. B and will be followed by internment at Desert Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at American Legion, 2575 S. Virginia Dr.

Special thanks to Dr. Manjunath Nathan and staff of ACTS and Genoa Pharmacy.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
