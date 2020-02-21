|
|
Addison "Addie" Malyn Tams was born on March 29, 2008 and gained her angel wings on February 15, 2020.
She is survived by her devoted mom and stepdad, Stacy and Scott Melton; father, Matt Tams (Allison Beck); brother, Andrew Tams and her step siblings; Cutter, Culley, Chase and Audrey Melton. Addie also leaves behind her adoring grandparents: Walt and Carol Bickford, Jerry Tams, Kitsi Tams, Mark and Cindee Melton.
Addie was a brave, little warrior that personified courage and determination. She inspired everyone that she came in contact with and to know Addie was to love Addie! Her smile and beautiful bright eyes would light up any room. Addie loved to dance, watch Boss Baby and cuddle in front of the fireplace. She was a big fan of baking and really enjoyed cracking the eggs for any recipe. She absolutely loved to make pancakes and every meal wasn't complete without buffalo sauce.
One of her favorite places to visit was the boat in San Diego and to go play at the beach. Addie had many adventures in her short life but her number one destination was Hawaii. She loved to dance in her hula skirt complete with a coconut shell bra "her bongos" and go whale watching. Addie's newest adventure was joining 4-H and learning to show her beloved goat "Mac & Cheese".
One of Addie's favorite expressions was "I want to keep you forever!" This is something that we are all feeling and definitely wish that we were able to do. Addie had a deep impact on so many lives and her legacy will certainly be long lasting.
A celebration of Addie's life will be at the Stone Ridge Church, 6300 E. 24th Street, on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. We invite you to wear any shade of Addie's favorite color purple to the celebration in tribute to her. Immediately following the celebration there will be a reception for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that you donate to help create "Addie Packs" that will be given to families that are currently battling congenital heart defects and trying to survive long stays at the ICU of Phoenix Children's Hospital. Please visit the Facebook page "Addie Packs" to make your donation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 21, 2020