Or Copy this URL to Share

Adelaida Castaneda, 47, of Yuma, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



A department store employee, she was born Jan. 11, 1973, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.



Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann.



A rosary will be said from 9-9:30 a.m. Dec. 3, followed by funeral services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann.



Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store