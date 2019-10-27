Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Adele Zaleha


1923 - 2019
Adele Zaleha Obituary
Adele Zaleha, 96, passed away on October 17, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was born on July 8, 1923 in Cividale, Italy.

She met her husband, Joseph, while stationed in Italy when he was in the Army. They married in 1948 and lived in Connecticut for 40 years. She was employed by Phillips Med Systems doing schematics prior to moving to Yuma in 1985. She was a long time member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Adele is survived by her two daughters, Marie Allen (Larry) of Mesa, AZ. Nancy Bicknell (Larry) of Yuma, AZ. Her two grandsons Brian Bicknell of Yuma, AZ and Scott Bicknell (Leah) of Queen Creek, AZ; two great grandsons, Luke Bicknell & Levi Bicknell of Queen Creek, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph. They were married for 66 years.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
