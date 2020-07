Or Copy this URL to Share

Adrian Caravantes of Brawley, CA, 19, died June 18, 2020, in Brawley, CA.



Born May 29, 2001, in Brawley, CA, he worked at UPS.



Visitation will be 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.



Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements.

