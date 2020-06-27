Or Copy this URL to Share

Adrian O. Hutchens, 85, of Yuma, died June 23, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Sept. 2, 1934, in Jerome, Idaho, he was a retired economist with the Bureau of Reclamation and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



No services are planned. Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with private cremation at Desert Lawn.

