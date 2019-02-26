Home

Alan Mark Oglesby


1953 - 2019
Alan Mark Oglesby Obituary
Alan was born in Yuma, AZ to Wade and Mary Lou Oglesby on March 16, 1953. He passed away at YRMC on February 19, 2019 after an illness.

He leaves behind two sons Chris and Ryan, a granddaughter, Lila Oglesby and siblings Donna Oglesby, Sloan Oglesby and Gregg Oglesby, Nieces Melissa Oglesby, Monica Murphy, Andrea Perez.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen.

He spent most of his life in construction. At one time, owning his own construction company. Evidence of his work can be seen all around Yuma County and Arizona.

He had friends all over the country and was always a good time. He would give the shirt off his back to a friend in need. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Yuma Elks Lodge.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
