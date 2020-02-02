|
Alan Richard Brockley (February 6, 1948 – January 19, 2020) passed away peacefully with his wife Debbie by his side.
Al served for 27 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, and he was Activities Director at The Palms RV Resort for the past 10 years. Al was involved with many Yuma charities including Crossroads Mission, Special Olympics, Saddles of Joy, and the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Al was pre-deceased by his parents Alfred and Elva (Short) Brockley.
He is survived by his devoted wife Debbie, his brother Lindsay Campbell, and is sadly missed by his Palms family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on February 6 at The Palms RV Resort, 3400 South Ave 7E.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 2, 2020