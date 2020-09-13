Albert A. Torres II, better known as Tony Torres, was born on May 5, 1976 in San Diego, CA and passed away at his home in Yuma, AZ due to complications from COVID-19. He was 44 years of age.



Tony attended John Muir Alternative School for Humanistic Studies in San Diego from kindergarten until his graduation in June of 1994. He attended Mesa Community College part-time from 1994 until 2000 where he received two degrees, Speech Communications (1999) and Black Studies (2000) and was in the dean's list in 1999.



After his high school graduation, Tony worked for the San Diego Unified School District as a classroom assistant. In 2000, the district contracted him to work as a special education assistant. He worked in that position fulltime until he moved to Yuma in June of 2014. Over the years, he also worked part-time at Sycuan casino in check cashing assistance, the Hampton Inn downtown San Diego as a night auditor and at the Convention Center during the ComiCon convention.



In Yuma, Tony worked briefly for a local hotel as a night auditor. He then worked for Fry's grocery in the Foothills from September 2016 until his passing. He started working in the meat department and was assigned the Chinese kitchen where he cooked and attended to customers.



One of his passions was singing karaoke. He was well known in the karaoke community in San Diego as Tony T. Since moving to Yuma, he sang at different karaoke venue around town. He also enjoyed being part of a team for trivia at the Landing on Tuesday nights.



He is survived by his parents, Bert and Debbie Torres and his aunts and uncles; James and Susan Torres of San Diego, CA, Lorenzo and Judy Torres of Rancho Sante Fe, CA, Norma De Benedetti of Grants Pass, OR, Jenifer Aplin,of West Palm Beach, FL, Yolanda Torres of San Diego, CA and numerous cousins and their families.



WE LOVE AND MISS YOU VERY MUCH. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL AND FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store