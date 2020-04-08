|
|
Albert Holquin Alvarez Al "Beto" was born to Julia Holquin and Albert Alvarez on November 25, 1935, in Prescott, AZ. He lived in Jerome until moving with his family to Bisbee in 1952.
His life was centered around family and football. He graduated from Bisbee High School and Arizona State College (NAU). He moved to Yuma after college to be a physical education teacher at Crane School and later a teacher and football coach at Yuma High School. He left education to own and operate the Latin Quarter, Beto's Mexican Restaurants and Sant Pharmacy lunch counter.
He is survived by his wife, JoAn, children, David, Kerry (Mark) Neujahr, Robin (Dave) Endsley, Todd (Susan), Anthony (Cristina), Juliana; by his siblings, Vicky, Jenny (Maurie), Lupe, Juan (Becky), Rudy; by grandchildren, Samantha (Allison), Angelique, Paul, Lian, Abby, Nathan, Isabella, Luke, Olivia, Damon, Jacob; by sister-in-law, Nancy; by his many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister, Rachel, brothers-in-law, Manuel, George, and Alfonso.
Al had many "families" who were a part of him throughout his life: his Alvarez and the Herrington/Williams family, his MaxerAxer family, his Crane and Yuma High School family, his Latin Quarter and Beto's family, his Sant Pharmacy family, his Beto's and Alvarez Fantasy Football family. He loved you all!
Services and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On behalf of Al Alvarez, please donate to the Max R. Spilsbury Scholarship Fund, NAU Athletics, P.O. Box 15400, Flagstaff, AZ. 86001 Attn: Mike Marlow. We thank you all for the phone calls, remembrances, and your love.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 9, 2020