Albert Vinson Johnson was born in Loris, South Carolina in 1936.



After graduating from high school, Albert joined the US Air Force in 1956 and after boot camp at Lackland AFB in Texas and tech school in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he was stationed at Vincent Air Force Base in Yuma, Arizona in 1957. Albert served in the Air Force for four years and was discharged in 1960.



Albert began his 34-year career at the Yuma Proving Grounds in 1961 as a groundskeeper and then as an electronic technician. He retired from the proving grounds in 1995 as the Director of Law Enforcement and Security.



Albert was active in many local sports programs – baseball, basketball, fast pitch soft ball and was a professional baseball umpire and basketball referee for many years. In his later years, Albert became an avid golfer and was the golf columnist for the Yuma Daily Sun sports department with his Hook – n – Slice weekly golf column.



Albert is survived by a brother and sister in North Carolina (James and Sarah) and his children, Deborah, Bill, and Linda as well as 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Albert's wife of 49 years, Carol, passed away on the 20th of April 2007.



He will be missed by many in the Yuma community.

