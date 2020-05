Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfonso Dominguez, 82, of Yuma, died May 05, 2020.



Born May 20, 1937, in Ejido Benito Juarez, Baja California, Mexico, he was a retired custodian from Gadsden Elementary School District.



A wake is at 3 p.m. Friday at Desert Valley Mortuary, with rosary at 7 p.m.



Mass is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with a burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.

