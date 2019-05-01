Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso Jimenez Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfonso Jimenez Sr. Obituary
Alfonso Jimenez Sr. passed away on April 28, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on January 14, 1933 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas MX to Bruno and Sara Jimenez.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a baseball fan that loved to watch the Angels. Alfonso came from a very large family and eventually migrated to the United States where he was working in agriculture as farm labor in Southern California. In 1957 he became a U.S. resident. He married his wife Enedina in 1967 and they had three children. In 1986 Alfonso relocated his family to the Yuma area working for many local farmers as a tractor driver until his retirement in 1995. Alfonso saw many changes in his lifetime in technology and often thought about the advantages of it as well as what was now obsolete.

Alfonso will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Alfonso is preceded in death by his son, Alfonso Jimenez Jr.

Surviving Alfonso are his children, son, Armando (Sarah) Jimenez; daughter, Beatrice (Robert) Cain; grandchildren, Kendra and Jonah Jimenez and Karina (Drew) Moore and Thomas Cain.

Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary with Rosary at 7:00 pm. There will be Mass at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now