Alfonso Jimenez Sr. passed away on April 28, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on January 14, 1933 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas MX to Bruno and Sara Jimenez.



He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a baseball fan that loved to watch the Angels. Alfonso came from a very large family and eventually migrated to the United States where he was working in agriculture as farm labor in Southern California. In 1957 he became a U.S. resident. He married his wife Enedina in 1967 and they had three children. In 1986 Alfonso relocated his family to the Yuma area working for many local farmers as a tractor driver until his retirement in 1995. Alfonso saw many changes in his lifetime in technology and often thought about the advantages of it as well as what was now obsolete.



Alfonso will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.



Alfonso is preceded in death by his son, Alfonso Jimenez Jr.



Surviving Alfonso are his children, son, Armando (Sarah) Jimenez; daughter, Beatrice (Robert) Cain; grandchildren, Kendra and Jonah Jimenez and Karina (Drew) Moore and Thomas Cain.



Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary with Rosary at 7:00 pm. There will be Mass at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 1, 2019