Lillie Alice Draper returned to her Heavenly Home on Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019. People knew her as Alice Draper and Alice Hall.
She is survived by her husband Kevin Draper, her children Brian (Brenda) Hall, Connie Patterson, Fred (Megan) Hall, Katherine Maack, and Michael Hall as well as her brothers Gordon (Carol) Wall, Vern Wall and her sister Linda (Edward) Benedict. She has 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She also has many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Father Lyman Wall, her mother Lottie Wall, her brothers Bert Wall, Larry Wall, Lynn Wall, Melvin Wall and one grandson Jordan Smith.
Alice graduated from San Pasqual High School class of 1965 and Arizona State University Class of 1997. She received a degree in Construction Management. She was a very smart and talented person. She was kind and thoughtful and enjoyed many things. She often traveled and rode motorcycles with her husband. Alice was an amazing seamstress and artist. She was involved in the local community with Habitat for Humanity. She was also in the process of opening an art gallery in downtown Yuma before her unexpected passing. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she loved her husband, her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The Funeral will be held Monday October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8451 E. 36th St. Yuma, AZ 85364. There will also be a viewing that morning from 8:30 - 9:30 at the church.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 1, 2019