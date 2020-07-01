Alice M Quinn, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th to join her late husband Joseph Louis Quinn Sr.



Alice, of Yuma, Arizona formerly of Bayonne, New Jersey, was born on September 11, 1935.



Loving mother to David, Jo-Al, William, Joseph Jr., Barbara, Scott, and Russel. Grandmother to Donna, Richard Jr., Jamie, William Jr., Bruce, Casey, Joseph III, Jennifer, Taylor, Andrew, and Addison. Mother-in-law to Myong, Richard Sr., Bruce, Pat, Mary Lou, Douglas, Deborah, and Rosa Maria.



The family would like to thank Alice's friends and extended family at Beehive Homes of Yuma.

