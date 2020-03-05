Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Alice Rhea Davis

Alice Rhea Davis Obituary
Alice R. Davis was born to William and Hallie(Sally) Boling in Garber, Oklahoma on November 13, 1932 and passed away in her home in Yuma, Arizona on March 3, 2020.

She had two brothers Marvin (Sonny) Boling, Billy Gray Boling and a sister, Ann (Boling) Lytle. In the early 30s the family moved to Arizona near the Safford area and later in 1950 Alice moved to Somerton, Arizona where she met and married the love of her life Harry. She and Harry moved to Yuma where they raised three sons Harry J.G., Robert and Joseph. When her sons started school, she followed them working in the cafeteria for many years then as a teachers aide. Alice loved children and was known in the area as Gramma. She loved animals and raised exotic birds, tortoises, and dogs. She was a member of the Church of Christ gathering faithfully with her husband and children for worship, singing and fellowship. She loved Harry and could not stand to be apart for long, passing away shortly after her husband of 67 years.

Alice is preceded in death by her father William, her mother Sally, her husband Harry and brother Billy Gray, and is survived by her sons and daughters in-laws Harry J.G & Janice., Robert & Debra, Joseph & Teresa, grand children Jessica, Iris, Clifton, John, Juliana, Joe, Robert and Jessie. Great grand children, and great great grandchildren, her brother Marvin (Sonny) and baby sister Ann and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers for Alice Davis will be Harry J.G. Davis, Robert Davis, Joseph Davis, Luis Boling, Sonny Boling, Bruce Cuming

Officiating services will be Tony Brister. Viewing will be at Johnson Mortuary March 5, 2020 at 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Services will also be at Johnson Mortuary March 6, 2020 at 10:00am.

Burial will be Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
