Allen D. "Butch" Long Jr.
1960 - 2020
Allen D. Long Jr. was born in Yuma, Az on February 23, 1960 to Allen Sr. and Avalona Long.

He served his country as a proud veteran for 6 years. Allen was a great person and brought smiles to everyone he came across. He will be missed immensely, but never forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his sister Donna Renee, grandmother Willie Irene.

Allen Jr. is survived by his parents Allen Sr. and Avalona Long, sister Niki (Robert) from San Diego, Ca, brother Don (Edith) from Yuma, Az, aunts Imojean Kiles, Ruth Paige, and Lillian George, a host of nieces and nephews and loved ones.

Pallbearers are Eddie, John, Don, Robert, Willie, and Elmo.

Services will be at Yuma Mortuary Thursday September 24, 2020 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
10:00 AM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
