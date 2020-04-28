|
|
Alvin "Al" passed away on April 16, 2020 at Kindred 2 Assisted Living Home in Yuma. He was born on March 28, 1935 in Appleton, WI to Robert and Lulu Rahn.
Alvin joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1954 -1956. In 1956 he married Shirley Keller. After returning to Appleton he worked as a printer for 45 years. In 1999, Al and Shirley relocated to Yuma and enjoyed retirement together until Shirley's death in 2003. Eventually, Al moved to Country Roads RV Resort where he made numerous good friends and participated in many activities. Al was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Al is survived by his daughter Carrie (Mike) Kositzke, sister-in-law Marlene, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Robert, Carl, and Norbert, and his grandson Matt.
We want to express our deepest gratitude to his caregivers at Kindred 2 – Blanca, Silvia, Anna, and Maria, as well as his Hospice of Yuma team – Amy, Gabby, Veronica, and Jessica.
Donations in Al's name may be sent to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, 85364, or Calvary Lutheran Church, 711 S. 7th Ave, Yuma, 85364. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 28, 2020