Amado L. Delgado, 78, died May 23, 2020, at his home in Somerton.



Born Sept. 12, 1941, in Abasolo, Guanajuato, Mexico, he was an agricultural machine operator.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, with burial at Desert Lawn.

