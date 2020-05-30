Amado L. Delgado, 78, died May 23, 2020, at his home in Somerton.
Born Sept. 12, 1941, in Abasolo, Guanajuato, Mexico, he was an agricultural machine operator.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, with burial at Desert Lawn.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.