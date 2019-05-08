Resources More Obituaries for Amanda Lawrence Graham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amanda Novella Lawrence Graham

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Amanda Novella Lawrence Graham, 96, slipped away February 23, 2019 to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved and served faithfully. Amanda was a resident of Deer Hills Estates Assisted Living of Lakeside, CA where she had lived since 2010.



Amanda was born in Hood County, Texas to Ozias Elbert and Mildred Amanda (Endsley) Lawrence June 12, 1922. She, with her brother and sisters sang, shared stories and recited poetry at school events every school year because their papa, Elbert took them to school and introduced them to their principal, with a concert designed to ease them into school activities. Amanda learned to play guitar and was often hired to play guitar and sing before crowds in her youth.



The family moved to Arizona in 1937. Amanda took a job at the Stork Clinic assisting Dr. Clyde J. Barker. She assisted in the delivery of her sister, Grace Annell, and at the birth of her niece, Jan Moore.



She helped her husband Orin L. Allred who drove semi-trucks by pulling a travel trailer behind him. She often drove the semi-truck and earned the nick-name "Truck Driving Hannah." She owned rental apartments that she maintained and rented out. Amanda was known as a "prayer warrior." She prayed for the sick, lost, hungry and the needy. If she saw a need she tried to fill it



She was preceded in death by her only child, Orin Larry Allred who died in Vietnam, her parents, her husbands, Calvin Graham and Jim Perry Moore, and siblings Joseph Lawrence, Marline Moore, Oveita Moore, Laura Davis, Mildred Looper, Susie Rather and Grace Ward.



Amanda is survived by her sister, Jimmie Lou Logan of Wewoka, Oklahoma, her granddaughter, Kari Winters (Kevin) and four great grandsons, Jake, Justin, Jordan Bailey and Kaden Winters of Lakeside, California. A host of nieces and nephews loved her and showered her with letters, gifts, telephone calls and visits. Special nieces Jan Bartholomew, Yvonne Hall (of Phoenix) and Sharon Murray (of Yuma, Arizona) and nephews Charles E. Lawrence (of Ft. Worth, Texas) and Del Davis (of Glendale, Arizona) were especially attentive visiting often and sending care packages to make her life brighter.



Amanda lived in Hesperia, California for over 30 years. She was buried beside her beloved husband Jim Perry Moore in Apple Valley Cemetery in Apple Valley, California.