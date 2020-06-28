Amelia (Molly) Vazquez, 67, was born in Yuma. Passed away at YRMC June 19, 2020.



She was a loyal friend, devoted worker and most importantly loving mother, sister, aunt and beloved wife. She worked at Palm View for the past 13 years.



She leaves behind her husband Jaime; her four children: Anna, Antonio II, Andres & Angelica Rodriguez; Six grandchildren: Alicia, Andres II, Alex, Angel, Arik and Antonio III; and One Great-Granddaughter: Ayleen.



She was preceded in death by her mother Socorro Mesa, father Santos Arechiga, sister Margret Olea, ex-husband Antonio Rodriguez; and her best friend Bea Duran.



A viewing will be held at Yuma Mortuary Monday, June 29, 2020 5:00 - 9:00 pm.

