Amelia "Molly" Vazquez
1952 - 2020
Amelia (Molly) Vazquez, 67, was born in Yuma. Passed away at YRMC June 19, 2020.

She was a loyal friend, devoted worker and most importantly loving mother, sister, aunt and beloved wife. She worked at Palm View for the past 13 years.

She leaves behind her husband Jaime; her four children: Anna, Antonio II, Andres & Angelica Rodriguez; Six grandchildren: Alicia, Andres II, Alex, Angel, Arik and Antonio III; and One Great-Granddaughter: Ayleen.

She was preceded in death by her mother Socorro Mesa, father Santos Arechiga, sister Margret Olea, ex-husband Antonio Rodriguez; and her best friend Bea Duran.

A viewing will be held at Yuma Mortuary Monday, June 29, 2020 5:00 - 9:00 pm.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
