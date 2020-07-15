1/1
Amy Laverna Burns
1925 - 2020
Amy Laverna Burns, 95 years old passed away on June 25, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.

Born April 18, 1925 in Tacoma, Washington to Harry E. Lehman & Christine Fisher.

She leaves behind one son in Arizona, one daughter in Washington, two step-daughters in Washington and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Burns.

There will not be a service in Yuma but there will be a grave site service in Olympia, Washington at a later date, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
